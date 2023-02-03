Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally lists Panamera for sale at just P990,500*

Ever seen absurdly low-priced listings of totally legit items on online sales platforms? We’ve come across a few ourselves and proceeded with the purchase just to see what would happen...only to get a frantic message from the seller begging us to cancel the order, because the item was priced wrong. Too bad, there was one time we really wanted that portable monitor...

But some aspiring car owners in China missed out on something of far greater value after a Porsche dealership in Yinchuan accidentally listed a Porsche Panamera unit for just 124,000 yuan (around $18,000 or P990,500)—only to backtrack later on and confirm that the luxury car isn’t actually being sold for cheaper than, say, the base-spec Honda BR-V we have here. The correct starting price for the vehicle is 998,000 yuan ($148,000 or P7.98 million).

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The company called it “a serious mistake in the listed retail price,” according to a Bloomberg report. We would’ve gone for a stronger but less diplomatic choice of adjective.

Bloomberg also reported that after the listing was taken down, Porsche AG immediately got in touch with “hundreds” of customers who have paid the reservation fee of 911 yuan ($135 or P7,280), promising a refund within 48 hours. Too bad, we bet they really wanted that Panamera...

One person, at least, could have scored a big win from all of this: Apparently, Porsche has “negotiated an agreeable outcome” with the very first person to make a reservation via the botched listing. No other details were provided, except that the agreement had to do with that single Panamera unit in the dealership.

Lucky chap, especially since the latest iteration “is the most complete Porsche Panamera launched since [the model] first appeared over a decade ago,” as we wrote in our review. Read that in full here.