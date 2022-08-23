The first-ever Prestone Car Care Center in PH has opened in Tarlac City

Heads up, car owners from the north: The first-ever Prestone Car Care Center in the Philippines has been opened in Tarlac.

The new facility caters to sedans, SUVs, and even utility vehicles. Various Prestone products—such as the brand’s DOT 3 and DOT 4 synthetic hi-temp brake fluids, antifreeze plus coolant mixtures, and its long lineup of engine oils—are available at the Car Care Center.

The facility also features a lounge area where customers can wait while their vehicles get serviced. Prestone Disinfecting Car Wipes—which are safe to use on interior surfaces such as dashboards, consoles, steering wheels, and door handles—will also be available here.

PHOTO BY Prestone Philippines

The new Prestone Car Care Center is located on MacArthur Highway, San Nicolas, Tarlac City. It was launched by Prestone Philippines in partnership with CJ Fernandez Enterprises.

“CJ Fernandez Enterprises partnered with Prestone to launch this first-ever Prestone Car Care Center to provide preventive car maintenance to car owners in the area and those nearby provinces,” said CJ Fernandez Enterprises sales manager Greg Bautista. “Aside from the tire replacement and alignment, we also offer other services, including tapping car maintenance fluids using Prestone products like brake fluids, coolants, automatic transmission fluid, power steering fluids, and motor oils.”

“We know that Tarlac is a growing population with a high volume of cars. It is also at the crossroads of the provinces here in Northern Luzon and is near Metro Manila,” said Clorox Philippines commercial director Paulo Lao. “We anticipate car owners from Tarlac and other neighboring cities, towns, and provinces visiting this flagship car service center for regular car checkups, knowing that they can get only quality services and Prestone products.

“Amid the rising oil prices, the last thing we want is for our cars, which we consider investments, to break down,” added Lao. “This new facility has all Prestone products car owners need to ensure that their car’s engines are always in tip-top condition. By doing so, they can also ensure that they maintain their safety while on the road.”

More photos of the new Prestone Car Care Center:

PHOTO BY Prestone Philippines

PHOTO BY Prestone Philippines

PHOTO BY Prestone Philippines

