Robinsons Galleria opens in-mall RC track for enthusiasts

Remote-controlled car (RC) enthusiasts looking for a more convenient location to show off their skills now have another option when choosing a venue for a race.

Robinsons Malls has announced the opening of a new indoor multi-track for RC lovers inside Robinsons Galleria. The company claims the setup is the country’s first inside a mall, and that it meets all the requirements of a professional track.

It features both a rally track and a drift track, and the mall is inviting RC enthusiasts of all skill levels to drop by and try them out. In fact, there’s currently a competition to commemorate the venue’s launch being held until February 27, with groups like RC Rally PH, Manila On-Road RC, Philippine RC Drifters, and Meralco RC Club joining in on the fun.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

“At Robinsons Malls, we want our customers to have unique experiences that will make their mall visit more worthwhile and delightful,” Robinsons Malls general manager Arlene Magtibay said in a statement.

“The RC Tracks at Robinsons Galleria is one of our major initiatives to promote an active lifestyle and support our RC communities looking for a safe and fun venue to pursue their hobbies.”

You can locate the tracks on the third floor of Robinsons Galleria right beside Comic Odyssey. Any plans to drop by soon?

Robinsons Galleria RC track

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

