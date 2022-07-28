Seaoil is offering P5/L off on gas, P2/L off on diesel from 2pm-3pm until July 31

Fuel prices have seen a big dip over the past few weeks, but as it stands, they’re still far higher than pre-pandemic figures. That’s why we’re all still on the constant lookout for fuel discounts and promos to help with our day-to-day expenses.

Here’s one you might want to check out: Seaoil’s Happy Hour promo. From 2pm to 3pm daily until Sunday, July 31, Seaoil is offering a P5 per liter discount on gasoline products and P2 per liter discount on diesel products.

PHOTO BY Seaoil

During the promo period, the discount cannot be availed on top of any other promo. Each customer may only purchase up to a maximum of P5,000 worth of fuels per credit card transaction, regardless of payment method. The Pricelocq app, Sharetreats, Gifted, and ShopeePay Discount Coupons will not be accepted.

Also, take note that this promo will only be available at select Seaoil stations. But not to worry, as there are participating stations all across the country—click here for the full list.

