Seaoil is offering P5/L off on gas, P2/L off on diesel daily from 2-3pm until Jan. 31

Fuel prices have been a bit volatile to start off the year. We’ve seen spikes and rollbacks for both diesel and gasoline products over the past few weeks. But if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that the pesos-per-liter figures are far from going back to the old normal.

We know that like us here at Top Gear Philippines, a lot of you guys are doing your best to minimize your fuel expenses. If that’s the case, then you might want to check out Seaoil’s latest ‘Happy Hour’ promo.

Seaoil is offering a P5 per liter gasoline discount and P2 per liter diesel discount from 2 to 3pm daily. This is available at select stations until January 31, 2023. Customers may only purchase a maximum of P5,000, and cash or credit-card payments will be accepted.

For the list of all participating stations, click these blue words. You can also check out the official advisory below.

Seaoil promo for January 2023:

