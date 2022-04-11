You can win some neat Marvel merch at Shell gas stations ahead of ‘Multiverse of Madness’

Okay, so fueling up might be the last thing people want on their minds right now. The thing is if you own a car you’re going to have to drop by the pump sooner or later.

If you’re a comic book fan, maybe Shell’s latest tie-up with Marvel will make the price on your receipt a bit easier to swallow: The company is giving customers a chance to win exclusive Doctor Strange merchandise ahead of the country’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release.

Motorists can win everything from caps, backpacks, and movie gift cars to fuel discounts and oil change packages. Riders will get a peel-apart coupon for a shot to win with every P150 purchase of V-Power fuel. Car owners, meanwhile, will get a coupon for every P1,500 V-Power purchase. Other freebies are also available for customers who purchase Shell Helix Ultra, HX8, Power or Protect oil change packages.

This promo will run from April 11 to May 15. And if you’re looking to catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the movie hits Philippine cinemas on May 4. Will you be lining up at the theater?

