Need a brand-new city car? The Suzuki Dzire is available with a P63,000 downpayment

The starter car segment is easily one of the hottest in the local market right now. This month, Suzuki Philippines is making its pitch for buyers to consider the Dzire with an enticing low downpayment offer and discounts.

For the month of October, the Suzuki Dzire can be had with a low downpayment of just P63,000. What’s more, the subcompact sedan is being offered with up to a P70,000 cash discount.

The Dzire offers above come as part of the Japanese carmaker’s 5-Tastic Deals promo that runs until October 31.

Need a seven-seater? The XL7 and Ertiga are part of the brand’s 5-Tastic Deals promo as well. The former is being offered with a P140,000 downpayment and up to a P35,000 cash discount, while the latter carries a more affordable P89,000 downpayment and up to a P70,000 cash discount.

Buyers on the hunt for something smaller will be pleased to know the S-Presso and all-new Suzuki Celerio are part of the promo, too. The S-Presso gets a P59,000 low downpayment offer and up to a P32,000 cash discount, while the Celerio is being offered with a P68,000 low downpayment and up to a P38,000 cash discount.

Buyers who pull the trigger on any of these deals will also be given a Suzuki-Caltex SavePlus Card. This entitles holders to a P2/L discount on Silver or Platinum with Techron, or P1/L off Diesel with Techron.

So, do any of these offers sound good to you?

