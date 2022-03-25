Suzuki opens new dealership in Kawit, Cavite

Industry News

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) continues to expand its dealership network. The carmaker has now opened its newest facility south of the metro in the Municipality of Kawit in Cavite.

The new dealership, Suzuki Auto Kawit, is officially the 72nd under SPH’s belt and is also the first to be operated by NXT Mile Motors

The new Suzuki dealership is located at Antero Soriano Highway, Brgy. Batong Dalig, Kawit, Cavite. It is situated on a 2,000sqm lot which houses a 360sqm six-car showroom and six service bays.

“On behalf of the Suzuki team, I’d like to extend our appreciation to NXT Mile Motors for partnering with us,” said SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “Their accolades and remarkable dedication will certainly help us reach more Filipinos who are looking for a reliable mobility partner, most especially that Calabarzon is a developing area for business sectors.”

