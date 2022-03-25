Suzuki opens new dealership in Kawit, Cavite

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) continues to expand its dealership network. The carmaker has now opened its newest facility south of the metro in the Municipality of Kawit in Cavite.

The new dealership, Suzuki Auto Kawit, is officially the 72nd under SPH’s belt and is also the first to be operated by NXT Mile Motors

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Here are the corresponding fines, penalties of all licensing, traffic violations in PH

Celerio spotted: New photos of the all-new Suzuki hatch have surfaced

The new Suzuki dealership is located at Antero Soriano Highway, Brgy. Batong Dalig, Kawit, Cavite. It is situated on a 2,000sqm lot which houses a 360sqm six-car showroom and six service bays.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“On behalf of the Suzuki team, I’d like to extend our appreciation to NXT Mile Motors for partnering with us,” said SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “Their accolades and remarkable dedication will certainly help us reach more Filipinos who are looking for a reliable mobility partner, most especially that Calabarzon is a developing area for business sectors.”

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.