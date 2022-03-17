Car News

Celerio spotted: New photos of the all-new Suzuki hatch have surfaced

We might be seeing the launch happen real soon
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
PHOTO: TopGear.com
Remember the next-generation Suzuki Celerio units that landed on our shores last month? Well, more photos of the all-new hatchback have surfaced. And this time, it appears they’re now being transported somewhere in the Philippines.

If we were to make a guess, these cars would probably be on their way to Suzuki Philippines’ (SPH) facility in Laguna. However, the company has still yet to make an official announcement regarding a local launch. If the photos here are any indication, then that launch could be happening real soon.

We have no word yet on what local Celerio units will have under their hood, but we’re hoping we see that 66hp, 89Nm 1.0-liter gasoline engine make its way here. With fuel prices at an all-time high, we could use a tiny car that can do 26.68km/L.

Rest assured, we’ll update you once SPH finally confirms a launch date. For now, you can check out more photos below.

More 2022 Suzuki Celerio spy shots

PHOTO: TopGear.com

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

