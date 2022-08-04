Dig the all-new Suzuki Celerio? It’s currently available with a P38,000 discount

Well, that didn’t take very long. The 2023 Suzuki Celerio is already being offered at a discounted price just three months after it made its Philippine debut.

The Japanese carmaker is currently making the small hatchback available with a P38,000 discount. Either that, or you can lock a unit down for yourself with a downpayment as low as P68,000.

This deal is part of Suzuki Philippines’ 5-tastic Deals promo. It will last until August 31, and includes a handful of other popular Suzuki models as well.

Looking for something a bit quirkier? The Suzuki S-Presso is also covered by the promo, and is available with either a P32,000 cash discount or a P59,000 downpayment.

If a sedan is more to your liking, then the Suzuki Dzire might be your best bet. Right now, it’s being offered with up to a P60,000 cash discount and a downpayment as low as P63,000.

In the market for something bigger? Say, a seven-seat MPV like the Suzuki XL7? Then you’re in luck. The Ertiga’s more muscular sibling is available with up to a P35,000 cash discount or a P140,000 downpayment.

And, finally, a workhorse is covered by the promo as well. The Suzuki Carry can be had with up to a P23,000 cash discount or a P140,000 downpayment.

Again, keep in mind that all of these offers will only be available until the end of August 2022. Planning to bite on any of these?

