The Suzuki S-Presso is available with a P32k discount and a DP of just P59k

If affordability is one of the main factors in your search for a brand-new ride, then chances are you’ve considered the Suzuki S-Presso.

With a starting price of just P563,000, the S-Presso is sure to attract more budget-oriented car buyers. To sweeten the deal further, the Japanese carmaker is also offering the vehicle with up to a P32,000 discount and a low downpayment of just P59,000 in its Four the Win promo.

Another viable option for first-time car owners is the Suzuki Dzire. As part of the promo, the sedan is being offered with up to a P60,000 cash discount and a low downpayment of P63,000.

Those of you looking for something with a greater seating capacity might want to consider checking out the Suzuki XL7. The seven-seat MPV, which is based on the Ertiga, is currently available with up to a P35,000 discount and a P140,000 downpayment.

And finally, buyers interested in beefing up their business fleet with a brand-new workhorse will be happy to learn that the Suzuki Carry is part of the promo as well. This light commercial vehicle is on offer with up to a P23,000 discount and a P82,000 downpayment.

Suzuki Philippines has not indicated when the Four the Win promo will come to an end, so if you’re already considering a Suzuki vehicle, drop by a dealership sooner rather than later. Are any of these models on your shortlist?

