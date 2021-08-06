Suzuki S-Presso Club now officially recognized by Suzuki PH

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) has had quite the success with the S-Presso since its arrival here in our market, having already sold a total of 3,897 units as of July 2021. It’s sheer proof that the tiny Suzuki has amassed quite the following here in these parts.

A chunk of that growing fanbase comes from the Suzuki S-Presso Club (SSCP). The club was created on July 12, 2020 with only four members and has now grown to a total of 616, with two active chapters in Bicol and Cavite. Now, a year after, SSCP has officially been recognized by SPH and has been welcomed into the Suzuki family.

PHOTO BY Suzuki S-Presso of the Club Philippines

SSCP was presented with a certificate of recognition and was promised additional support for the club’s future plans. This included support for events and activities, annual Christmas parties, digital promotions, and service referrals to Suzuki dealerships.

“We are truly delighted to officially have the Suzuki S-Presso Club on board as our Brand Ambassadors,” said SPH vice president and general manager of automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “I am very much amazed as to how we have continuously expanded and grown the Suzuki family over the years. Together, as one family, we will continue to find avenues to champion the Suzuki Way of Life!”

