Report: Customers won’t be taking deliveries of any Tesla Cybertrucks this year

When the Tesla Cybertruck first made its public appearance, we were told that deliveries were expected to begin by 2021. Tesla, however, delayed the start of production to late 2022.

Now, it appears the company’s plans are set to be pushed back even further. According to a report by Reuters, the tentative start of initial production will be by the end of Q1 2023. Tesla is reportedly changing features and functions of the electric truck “to make a compelling product as competition heats up in the segment.”

As many of you may know, Ford has already beaten Tesla to the punch with the launch of the F-150 Lightning last year. Another rival in Rivian has also jumped ahead with its R1T electric truck.

Reuters also noted that the Cybertruck order website previously read “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.” The indicated year has now apparently been removed.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet to comment on the matter, but he is expected to provide an updated product road map for the Cybertruck later this month.

