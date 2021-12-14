Elon Musk is Time’s 2021 Person of the Year

Elon Musk—billionaire, genius, social-media meme lord, and one of the most polarizing figures in the automotive industry. Now, he’s also Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021.

Deserved? You could say so. Musk is, after all, the world’s wealthiest individual with a total net worth approaching $300 billion (over P15 trillion). He’s also capable of shaking up the stock market with a single post online. Oh, and the whole saving-the-planet thing with Tesla, relentless pursuit of space travel, and helping lead the charge in the field of autonomous mobility, of course.

Yikes? It likely depends on what side of the fence you sit on when it comes to the spectacle he creates outside of his company’s offices. The social-media outbursts and itchy Twitter finger, some of his stances on COVID-19, and engaging in a media feud with the United Nations.

Frankly, he might be the closest we’ve ever been to a real-life Tony Stark—both the suit-building superhero and the reckless all-eyes-on-me persona that comes with it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regardless of your take, you have to admit his memes are on point, though:

Seriously, who’d have thought a leader in any industry would take to social media sharing this kind of content one day. So, do you think Musk deserves Time’s Person of the Year title? Let us know in the comments.

