Toyo Tires is displaying a whopping 35 cars at the 2021 SEMA Show

There’s no other way to put it: The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is aftermarket heaven.

The event features the biggest players in the global aftermarket industry every single year. Among the usual standouts is Toyo Tires, and this time, the company is bringing out some serious firepower for its showcase.

PHOTO BY Toyo Tires

Toyo Tires has announced that its Treadpass display will debut a whopping 35 vehicles for 2021. This includes Audi builds by Ken Block and Brian Scotto of Hoonigan, as well as art installations and a ton of other showcases.

Some of the standouts heading to Toyo Tires Treadpass include a DeLorean DMC12 riding precariously low to the ground with a Ferrari-inspired engine cover and a modern interpretation of the Smokey and the Bandit Trans Am with a supercharged 5.3-liter engine capable of 700hp.

PHOTO BY Toyo Tires

There’s also a beautiful Lexus LC500 Convertible with an incredible silver finish and a custom Artisan Spirits exhaust system, as well as a Mazda RX-7 that packs a 1,000hp turbocharged engine. The one thing all these vehicles have in common? They all ride on Toyo Tires, of course.

The images you see here are just a small taste of what to expect from this year’s Toyo Tires SEMA Show display. Again, a total of 35 cars will be revealed there, so chances are there’ll be something for you no matter your aftermarket tastes. We’ll see all of these rides in full when they take to the show floor on November 2.

PHOTO BY Toyo Tires

