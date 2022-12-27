Toyota on track to become global sales leader for the third year in a row

Despite all the setbacks brought about by the pandemic and the global chip shortage, it appears 2022 has still been a good year for Toyota for the most part. It may have missed its production targets, but it’s still on track to become the global sales leader in the automotive industry his year.

In its latest sales report, Toyota Motor Corporation shared that it has sold a total of 9,565,277 vehicles from January to November this year. 137,015 under Hino, 700,600 under Daihatsu, and 8,727,662 under Toyota. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, this puts Toyota on track to become the world leader in global automotive sales for 2022.

Toyota showed growth in Southeast Asia and China, whereas its rival Volkswagen saw a decrease in sales in these regions. The People’s Republic, in particular, is a huge market for Volkswagen accounting for around 40% of its new vehicle sales, and the COVID-19 lockdowns in the country throughout the year caused VW’s numbers to dip.

In the EV landscape, however, VW is still ahead of Toyota. Volkswagen sold 360,000 electric vehicles in the first three quarters of the year while Toyota only sold fewer than 20,000 units.

The impact of the ongoing crises could still linger until 2024, but at the very least, Nikkei shares that an executive at a parts supplier says “the worst of the chip shortage has passed.” Perhaps we’ll start seeing improvements moving forward, then.

