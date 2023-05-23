Toyota expands its dealer network North, Toyota Ilocos Sur soon to rise

Among all the automakers in the country, Toyota has the widest reach. It has over 70 dealerships nationwide, so it’s comfortably in the lead in that aspect. But that isn’t stopping the Japanese automaker from expanding its reach even further.

Toyota’s next dealership will be in Candon, Ilocos Sur and be the brand’s 74th in the Philippines. Toyota Ilocos Sur will be a ‘3S’ Facility that provides sales, service, and spare parts. It’s a sizeable dealership too with its 2-hectare lot and a total floor area of 5,868 sqm. Once completed, the showroom floor will have a four-car display, along with a workshop with 37 general service and body repair bays.

“We are confident that with the strong guidance of our next generation leaders and their team, along with the supervision and partnership with TMP, we can lead in offering the best possible customer experience in Ilocos Sur and further expand our market in the whole of Region 1,” said Rene So, President of Toyota Dagupan Inc. Group.

