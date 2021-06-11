A ‘portable showroom’ is Toyota’s latest mobility concept

Toyota is going big on its efforts to transition into a mobility company. And now, it’s set to debut its newest concept, the Toyota Agile Space (TAS).

The carmaker won’t be rolling out a new vehicle or a new alternative mobility solution. Instead, what it will be unveiling is a portable retail showroom in Southern California, and it has selected digital native brand Cuyana as the first tenant.

With the use of the TAS concept, Cuyana will be able to promote its brand and products in five locations across Los Angeles and Orange County from June to December 2021 without the need of any long-term commercial lease contracts whatsoever.

“Our role for Toyota is to be futurists, asking what societal problems need to be solved, and then designing future mobility solutions around them,” said Toyota Motor North America R&D vice president and InfoTech Labs (ITL) head Akio Orii. “In this application, we see many brick-and-mortar retailers forced to close their doors and retail landlords having underutilized space, so we pioneered an experiential solution that gives rise to a leaner, more flexible retail model in the physical world.”

Continue reading below ↓

“We’re excited to launch Cuyana in Motion in collaboration with Toyota this year,” said Cuyana co-founder and CXO Shilpa Shah. “At Cuyana, we’ve always believed in retail and are eager to develop innovative approaches to efficiently test and learn from what will resonate the most with today’s consumer. As our industry continues to shift with the times and as consumer behaviors continue to evolve, we see this as a great opportunity to find innovative solutions within the retail space.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With the pilot execution with Cuyana, Toyota aims to disrupt “the way land and space is used, configured, and transacted.” The company sees a future where the TAS platform may be used for other services outside of retail, such as municipal, childcare, and healthcare.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.