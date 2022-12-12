Special deals are available for the Vios, Innova, and Fortuner this Christmas season

It looks like Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is going to be playing Santa Claus this Christmas season. The Japanese carmaker has announced that it is putting out special offers for the likes of the Vios, Innova, Fortuner, and a handful of other Toyota vehicles as part of its Christmas promo this year.

This year, the company is offering potential buyers the option to pay low, pay light, or take advantage of exclusive cash savings.

Under the pay low option, the Vios, Innova, Corolla Altis, Rush, or Fortuner can be had with a 15% downpayment at 60 months to pay. Units also get a year of free insurance, plus three years of Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration with no chattel mortgage. With this, you can drive home a Vios XE CVT with just a P115,350 down, or an Innova J DSL MT with a P178,650 downpayment.

Pay light, meanwhile, lets buyers purchase a Vios, Wigo, Corolla Altis, Avanza, Veloz, Rush, Raize, Innova, Fortuner, Hilux or Hiace with a 50% downpayment at 60 months to pay. This allows you to own something like the Raize for P10,110 per month.

Lastly, those of you with extra-liquid finances this Christmas season may want to consider paying in cash for your brand-new Toyota. The Vios XLE CVT and XE CVT are being offered with P45,000 and P85,000 cash discounts, respectively. Other models being offered with similar discounts include the Rush, Innova, Lite Ace, and Fortuner.

Toyota’s Christmas promo runs until December 31, 2022. If you’re interested, you can learn more at TMP’s official promo website.

