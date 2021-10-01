The Trans Sport Show will make its return next month

We might soon be seeing the first local physical car show since this COVID-19 pandemic started, as the Trans Sport Show has been scheduled to make its return next month.

The show’s organizers have confirmed that the event will be happening on November 11-14, 2021, at the SMX Convention Center. As originally planned last year, the show will be co-located with the Manila Auto Salon and the Sport Truck Show.

There are a few guidelines that have been laid out. First things first, the show will be limited to a 10am to 7pm schedule. There will be a wider display area, and there will be restricted access to the car displays.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and face shields, and there will be a controlled number of persons inside the venue at any given time. Judging of participants will then be done outside of the official event hours.

The Trans Sport Show has already been postponed a few times over the past year—the last one was back in May—so here’s hoping next month’s plans will push through. If it does, will you be attending the show?

