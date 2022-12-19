Industry News

Unioil opens its 100th station in PH

The milestone branch is in Lancaster in Imus City, Cavite
by TopGear.com.ph | 3 hours ago
Unioil Petroleum Philippines’ 100th Unioil station
PHOTO: Unioil Petroleum Philippines

Unioil Petroleum Philippines (UPPI) has consistently continued to grow its network of fuel stations here in the country over the past years. Now, the company marks an important milestone as it as it opens its 100th station in the Philippines.

The landmark station is located in Lancaster in Imus City, Cavite. It is situated at the roundabout of Advincula Avenue and Bucandala-Alapan Road.

“It’s a dream come true. We are now here to serve the community of Imus and show what Unioil is all about,” said Unioil president Kenneth Pundanera.

Unioil plans to “aggressively expand its footprint” in the coming year., so expect to see more stations like these pop up across the country in 2023.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

