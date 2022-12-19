Unioil opens its 100th station in PH

Unioil Petroleum Philippines (UPPI) has consistently continued to grow its network of fuel stations here in the country over the past years. Now, the company marks an important milestone as it as it opens its 100th station in the Philippines.

The landmark station is located in Lancaster in Imus City, Cavite. It is situated at the roundabout of Advincula Avenue and Bucandala-Alapan Road.

PHOTO BY Unioil Petroleum Philippines

“It’s a dream come true. We are now here to serve the community of Imus and show what Unioil is all about,” said Unioil president Kenneth Pundanera.

Unioil plans to “aggressively expand its footprint” in the coming year., so expect to see more stations like these pop up across the country in 2023.

PHOTO BY Unioil Petroleum Philippines

