Caltex is offering fuel discounts to vaccinated motorists

Well, here’s one more reason to get vaccinated for COVID-19—aside from, well, avoiding the hospital of course.

Caltex Philippines is now offering fuel discounts to vaccinated motorists who can present valid vaccination cards showing at least one dose administered. If you can show one with details matching a valid ID (which you’ll also have to provide), you’re entitled to a P3 per liter discount on Platinum and Silver with Techron fuel, and a P2 per liter discount on diesel with Techron D. Look:

You can check out a list of participating Caltex gas stations here.

The promo will last until July 18, and there’s a two-transaction and 60-liter transaction limit per day. Also, keep in mind that this cannot be applied with other existing promos and rewards programs. Oh, and you’ll also need to fill up a log sheet with your personal details to avail of this, too.

This is definitely a great way to incentivize motorists to go out and get jabbed. Think other fuel providers will follow with their own vaccination promos soon?

