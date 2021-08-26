Industry News

Shell PH is giving discounts to customers who can present their vaccination card

One more reason to get jabbed
by Drei Laurel | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Shell

Need one more reason to finally get vaccinated for COVID-19? Two words: fuel discounts.

Shell is now offering discounts on some of its fuel products to motorists who can present a vaccination card and valid ID during transactions. The promo will last until September 23.

Below is a list of the fuel discounts included in Shell’s Salamat sa mga Bakunadong Bayani promo:

  1. Shell V-Power Gasoline or Racing, Shell FuelSave Gasoline – P3/L off
  2. Shell V-Power Diesel and Shell FuelSave Diesel – P2/L off
  3. Shell Select deli2go 12oz drinks (Café Americano, Café Latte, or Hot Chocolate) – 10% off
  4. 800ml or 1L of Shell Advance Motorcycle Oil, 4L or 6L of Shell Rimula Diesel Engine Oil, Shell Helix HX7 oil change package or higher - Free 1L of Shell V-Power fuel

Keep in mind that the above fuel discount can only be applied to transactions of up to P5,000. Customers who are Shell Go+ app members can also avail of a special Shell x Linya-Linya shirt for just P600 via the company’s smartphone application. You can check out a list of participating Shell gas stations here.

Continue reading below ↓

In June, Caltex offered a similar promo to its customers as well. Let’s see if any more fuel providers will follow in these two companies’ footsteps. Will you be presenting a vaccination card the next time you gas up at a Shell station?

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Bring in your Lexus for PMS, get up to 40% off on engine oils
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shell

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱