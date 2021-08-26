Shell PH is giving discounts to customers who can present their vaccination card

Need one more reason to finally get vaccinated for COVID-19? Two words: fuel discounts.

Shell is now offering discounts on some of its fuel products to motorists who can present a vaccination card and valid ID during transactions. The promo will last until September 23.

Below is a list of the fuel discounts included in Shell’s Salamat sa mga Bakunadong Bayani promo:

Shell V-Power Gasoline or Racing, Shell FuelSave Gasoline – P3/L off Shell V-Power Diesel and Shell FuelSave Diesel – P2/L off Shell Select deli2go 12oz drinks (Café Americano, Café Latte, or Hot Chocolate) – 10% off 800ml or 1L of Shell Advance Motorcycle Oil, 4L or 6L of Shell Rimula Diesel Engine Oil, Shell Helix HX7 oil change package or higher - Free 1L of Shell V-Power fuel

Keep in mind that the above fuel discount can only be applied to transactions of up to P5,000. Customers who are Shell Go+ app members can also avail of a special Shell x Linya-Linya shirt for just P600 via the company’s smartphone application. You can check out a list of participating Shell gas stations here.

In June, Caltex offered a similar promo to its customers as well. Let’s see if any more fuel providers will follow in these two companies’ footsteps. Will you be presenting a vaccination card the next time you gas up at a Shell station?

