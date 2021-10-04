Volkswagen PH is celebrating its 8th anniversary with deals on select models

Volkswagen Philippines is marking its eighth anniversary this year, and in celebration, it is rolling out some sweet deals for the entire month of October.

The carmaker is offering to waive down payments on select models and variants. Through Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) or BPI Family Savings Bank, customers who apply for financing can execute a hold-out agreement equivalent to 20% or 30% down payment of the selected vehicle. This will be withdrawable after 24 months, as long as the customer’s auto-loan account is updated and not in ‘past due’ status.

The deposit will remain in the customer’s bank account and earn interest for this duration. And similar to the last time VW rolled out a promo like this, the total financed amount will also be entitled to the cash discounts available on the select models this month. Vehicles purchased through this promo will also come with free chattel mortgage fee and first-year comprehensive insurance.

The Santana can be had for a deposit of as low as 20% of the SRP. The GTS 180 MPI AT SE variant comes at a discounted price of P995,000, while the 1.5 MPI MT at P550,000. The latter is available with a 30% deposit.

Other offerings included in the promo are select variants of the Lavida, Lamando, Tiguan, and T-Cross. You can check out the table below for the full details.

Model Discounted SRP BPI deposit amount Volkswagen Santana MPI MT P550,000 As low as 30% down payment Volkswagen Santana GTS 180 MPI AT SE P995,000 As low as 20% down payment Other Santana variants n/a Volkswagen Lavida 230 TSI DSG SE P918,000 As low as 30% down payment Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI AT P1,629,000 Volkswagen Lamando 1.4 TSI DSG SE P1,494,000 As low as 20% down payment Volkswagen T-Cross 180 MPI S AT P1,068,000

Volkswagen PH’s promo runs only until October 31, 2021. Do you find any of these deals worth your consideration?

