Volvo is aiming to eliminate the use of animal leather in its cars by 2030

The use of leather in car interiors has been synonymous with premium quality for as long as we can remember. Volvo, though, isn’t going to let the norm stop it from making a stand against animal cruelty.

The Swedish carmaker has announced that it is doing away with the use of leather in its cars’ cabins, starting with the new C40 Recharge. By 2025, a quarter of Volvo car interiors will be made of “recycled and bio-based content.” And by the year 2030, it aims to offer a lineup that is entirely free of animal leather.

Instead of hide, Volvo wants to make use of more sustainable options like Nordico—a new material made from recycled plastic bottles, corks from the wine industry, and other “bio-attributed” alternatives. The brand plans to continue using wool, but explained that it will be traceable and sourced responsibly to ensure the welfare of animals in its supply chain.

Besides caring for animals, Volvo’s shift toward more sustainable interiors is being driven by the environmental impact of the livestock industry.

“Being a progressive carmaker means we need to address all areas of sustainability, not just CO2 emissions,” Volvo’s director of global sustainability, Stuart Templar, said in a statement.

“Responsible sourcing is an important part of that work, including respect for animal welfare. Going leather-free inside our pure electric cars is a good next step toward addressing this issue.”

No leather seats? If it means the auto industry can assure the safety and welfare of animals, then we’re down with that idea. Do you think doing away with the use of leather in car interiors will have an impact on cabin quality?

