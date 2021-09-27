Volvo wants to revolutionize public transport with the BZL Electric platform

Volvo is taking a big step toward electrification today, as Volvo Buses has just launched the new B7L Electric platform.

“We are committed to leading the transformation of our industry toward a more sustainable future,” said Volvo Buses president Anna Westerberg. “With the launch of the new Volvo BZL Electric, our ambition is to offer the world’s most responsible electric bus systems. We do it by focusing on sustainability, safety, and reliability.”

Through the EV platform, the carmaker is opening up sustainable and efficient options for public transport in several cities across the world. It has also partnered with vehicle body builders from different countries to ensure the top-notch quality of its buses across all markets.

“The new Volvo BZL Electric is based on proven and successful technologies already implemented in Europe,” said Volvo Buses head of international Dan Pettersson. “All the chassis and driveline components have been developed and manufactured by Volvo. To safeguard the premium qualities of our buses we partner up with selected body builders around the world.”

There are two versions of the BZL Electric available: a single-deck and a double-deck chassis. It consists of a lithium-ion battery that can be spec’d up to 470kWh capacities powering one 200kW motor for the double-decker and up to two for the standard single-decker. The motor is mated to a two-stage automated gearbox.

The chassis includes steel or aluminum wheels wrapped in 275/70 R22.5 tires, Volvo disc brakes, and electrically driven hydraulic steering. Safety features such as ABS, an electronic braking system, acceleration slip regulator, brake blending, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist are also available.

Volvo’s new platform supports recharging through OppCharge high-powered systems (roof charging) as well as the more common combined charging system (CCS) sockets. The platform enables the use of connected services for vehicle status monitoring and fleet management, among others. The company says the platform also meets the highest European standards for “superior drivability” and safe operations.

“Our ambition is to deliver the world’s most responsible bus system—a system for a true ‘Zero City’ that you can rely on today and tomorrow. The all-new Volvo BZL Electric with Volvo Connect is a major step on that journey,” added Westerberg. “Together with our customers and partners, we offer safe, smart, and truly sustainable public transport.”

The BZL Electric is now available in several countries around the world. We’ll have to wait a while before we see such tech arrive on our shores, though. If you want to learn more, you can also watch the full launch event below.

