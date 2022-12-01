Volvo will open the doors to its new Pampanga dealership in 2023

Pampanga will soon welcome yet another car brand to its bustling dealership scene. This time, it’s Volvo.

The Scandinavian car manufacturer has announced that its new Pampanga dealership will be ready to serve customers up north in the second quarter of next year. Volvo Philippines just recently inked a deal with the Gateway Group for the facility’s management.

The brand says the new dealership will reflect the company’s “retail environment” and will feature a look and feel similar to Volvo’s clean and calm aesthetic.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Size comparo: How big is the all-new Toyota Innova compared to the Geely Okavango?

The new Parklinks Bridge connecting Pasig City, Quezon City has been unveiled

“We tread on an exciting path towards becoming a truly electrifying car brand – both in the products we carry and the quality of service we provide. We have full confidence in our partner and look forward to a thriving relationship with the Northern Luzon market,” Attorney Alberto Arcilla, Volvo Philippines CEO, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“We want to bring Volvo cars closer to people and provide them with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way” the executive added.

Buyers who cannot wait for the facility to open, meanwhile, can already drop by the brand’s temporary setup along MacArthur Highway in Baliti, San Fernando.

So, will you be dropping by once the permanent facility opens its doors?