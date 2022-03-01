Chinese EV brand Weltmeister enters PH; will launch first model, showroom by Q2

Another Chinese carmaker has entered the fray: Weltmeister. But this time, we won’t be seeing an influx of affordable gasoline-powered crossovers from the People’s Republic—a bunch of new electric vehicles are what we can expect to come after this announcement.

Weltmeister EVs will be will be distributed exclusively by WM Motor Philippines (WMPH) in our market. This marks the first time that the brand will be distributed outside of China.

“The adoption of EVs has been an ongoing trend mostly seen in developed countries like Norway, the US, and China,” said WMPH’s Rashid Delgado. “We are excited to see the Philippines take this path and embrace the benefits of a more sustainable mobility solution.”

WMPH is set to open its first showroom at 7NEO in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig by the second quarter of the year. The company is aiming to launch the Weltmeister W5 in the same quarter, followed

