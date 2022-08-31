The MMDA has caught over 100,000 traffic violations via no-contact apprehension in 2022

Motorists on edge out of fear of Metro Manila’s no-contact apprehension programs (NCAP) can rest easy—for now.

In case you missed it, the country’s Supreme Court has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the implementation of NCAP within the National Capital Region (NCR). And yes, this TRO covers the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) as well.

During a press conference held earlier today, the MMDA confirmed that the agency will indeed be complying with the TRO. MMDA spokesman Cris Saruca told reporters that the agency is already setting a meeting with the Office of the Solicitor General to determine how to move forward.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Supreme Court: MMDA covered by TRO against no-contact apprehension

MMDA removes number coding scheme exemptions for senior citizens, PWDs

Saruca also revealed some eye-opening numbers from the MMDA’s NCAP implementation so far in 2021. From January 1 to August 24, the agency has caught a whopping 107,269 traffic violations with its NCAP cameras. Check out the breakdown below:

Continue reading below ↓

MMDA no-contact apprehension violations in 2022

January - 4,721 February - 7,660 March - 12,150 April - 10,811 May - 17,464 June - 18,013 July - 20,509 August (until the 24th) - 15,941

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Saruca added that the most common traffic violations captured via NCAP are disregarding traffic signs, number coding scheme violations, and illegal loading or unloading. With the announcement of the NCAP suspension, the MMDA is hoping motorists will continue to abide by local traffic laws despite the absence of the agency’s NCAP cameras.

“Sana po ma-maintain natin yung driver discipline even in light of the suspension of NCAP. Para naman po sa sting lahat ito, para po mapabilis ang daloy ng trapiko, para ho safe ang ating mga motorista,” Saruca stressed.

“So, pakiusap din po ng MMDA na sana maintain pa rin natin yung disiplina sa ating mga lansangan.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.