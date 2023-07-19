LTO promises 5,000 new driver’s license cards before next SONA

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) already confirmed that digital driver’s licenses will be rolled out starting next week, July 26. But be that as it may, it looks like the agency still intends to roll out physical copies at the soonest time possible.

In its latest advisory, the LTO promised “at least 5,000 copies of driver’s license cards” will arrive before the next State of the Nation Address (SONA) which is scheduled for next Monday, July 24.

“Just maybe 5,000 copies. The paper will surely [be] out of date because the production of license cards will start with 15,000 to 30,000 plastic cards a day within 10 days and the promise is within 60 days they can make 1 million plastic cards so the issue of lack of supply for plastic cards will be history,” said LTO offiicer-in-charge assistant secretary Hector Villacorta.

The LTO will be prioritizing Overseas Filipino Workers and current student-permit holders whose IDs have matured into professional and non-professional licenses, so take note of that.

Now, despite these developments, the LTO didn’t mention anything about the previous validity extension from April earlier this year, so we can still assume that that one would remain in effect.

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook

