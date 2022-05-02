DOTr: 8.5-M passengers availed of free MRT-3 rides in first month of Libreng Sakay

It’s a good thing the Department of Transportation (DOTr) decided to extend the MRT-3’s Libreng Sakay program, because it appears a lot of commuters get to benefit from it.

According to the agency, in the first month of the program—from March 28 to April 30—the MRT-3 logged a total of 8,472,637 passengers. That’s even with the temporary closures during Holy Week.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Toyota Veloz has officially landed in PH

ICYMI: SM City North Edsa indoor racetrack soft opening, Jenny’s Overpass rehab

On average, 309,013 passengers used the rail line during weekdays, good for a 27.8% increase from the 241,800 daily average from March 1 to 27. The highest single-day tally of 335,993 was recorded on April 8, 2022.

The increase in ridership can also be attributed to the recent upgrades courtesy of the MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project. The MRT-3 trains are now operating at speeds of up to 60kph, and headway between trains has been cut down to about four minutes. Travel time from the North Avenue Station to Taft Avenue Station has also been reduced from 1 hour and 15 minutes to just 45 minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

The DOTr says it will continue testing the rehabilitated railway so the 350,000 daily passenger capacity can be fully utilized. Were any of you able to ride the MRT-3 last month? How was your experience?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.