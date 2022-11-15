Baguio City to test COMET EV buses for public use in coming weeks

Baguio City’s environmental situation may soon get a breath of fresh air courtesy of new electric minibuses. Well, at least if test runs conducted by the local government in the coming weeks turn out to be fruitful.

In a statement, Baguio City announced that it will conduct test runs of COMET minibuses from November 20 to December 3, 2022. The initiative is being supported by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and is part of a project on the use of low-emission transportation.

The pick-up and drop-off points for the EV minibuses will only be at the Harrison Road loading and unloading area near the Ganza Parkin entrance. These units will ply the Mines View line from November 20 to 26, and the Aurora Hill line from November 27 to December 3.

Operational times will be from 8am to 5pm, and commuters must download the GET-PASS app to avail of the free rides.

Each COMET EV minibus unit packs a 53.46kWh battery and an electric motor capable of 120kW and up to 270Nm of torque. Inside, there’s space for up to 18 and 12 sitting and standing passengers, respectively.

Hopefully, this test run yields positive results. Are you in favor of using EV minibuses in Baguio City? Tell us why or why not in the comments.

