Bar Exam 2022: Expect heavy traffic around UP’s BGC campus

Here’s another Bar Exam traffic advisory for motorists to take note of. This time, it’s regarding the expected traffic situation around the University of the Philippines’ (UP) campus in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

The Taguig local government has announced that no road closures will be implemented on November 13, 16, and 20—the dates the 2022 Bar Exam will be held inside the UP BGC campus.

Motorists, however, are being advised to avoid the area if possible as medium to heavy traffic is expected from 4am to 8am and 4pm to 8pm on the exam dates. Some of the routes that will be affected include McKinley Parkway, 32nd Street, 11th Avenue, and C5. The UP BGC campus is located at 32nd Avenue and 34th Drive.

And in case you missed it, separate traffic advisories for the 2022 Bar Exam have been released by Manila City and Quezon City, too.

Again, avoid the area if you can—especially during the weekday exam dates. You’ve been warned.

UP BGC Bar Exam traffic advisory

