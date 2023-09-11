Bar Exam 2023: Take note of these Manila City road closures

It’s bar exam season again, and it’s not only aspiring lawyers who must make preparations—motorists are also advised to take note of these Manila City road closures in the vicinities of University of Santo Tomas and San Beda University.

Check out the traffic advisory released by the Manila Public Information Office below:

Manila City road closures on September 17, 20 and 24, 2023

3:30am to 9am, 3:30pm to 7pm

Dapitan Street, from Lacson Avenue to Padre Noval Street España Boulevard westbound, from Lacson Avenue to Padre Noval Street (two lanes)

2am to 7pm

Legarda Street eastbound, from San Rafael Street to Mendiola Street (two lanes) Mendiola Street, from Peace Arch to Malacan?ang Gate (both lanes) Concepcion Aguila Street, from Mendiola Street to Jose Laurel Street (both lanes)

“Heavy traffic is expected in both areas on the said dates,” the advisory warns.

Bar examinations this year will be held in 14 different locations across the country. In Metro Manila, the testing sites are San Beda University, University of Santo Tomas, San Beda College, University of the Philippines Diliman, University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City, and Manila Adventist College.

Elsewhere in Luzon, exams will be conducted at Saint Louis University, Cagayan State University, and University of Nueva Caeceres. Meanwhile, Visayas bar exam centers are: University of San Jose Recoletos, University of San Carlos, and Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation. Finally, testing sites in Mindanao are Ateneo de Davao University and Xavier University.

We’ll keep you posted on other related traffic advisories as they come up. And good luck to those taking the exam this year.

PHOTO BY Manila Public Information Office on Facebook

PHOTO BY Manila Public Information Office on Facebook

Main image: Diego Delso via Wikimedia Commons