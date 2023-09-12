Bar Exam 2023: Expect heavy traffic on these Quezon City roads

Heads-up: Here’s another bar exam traffic advisory, this time for Quezon City.

University of the Philippines Diliman is one of the testing centers in Metro Manila, and while the Quezon City government has announced that there will be no road closures in the vicinity of the campus, it is warning motorists to expect heavy traffic along certain thoroughfares on September 17, 20, and 24, 2023, from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm.

Check out the list of affected roads below:

Bar Exam 2023: Quezon City affected roads

University Avenue C.P. Garcia Avenue Katipunan Avenue Commonwealth Avenue

“Pinapayuhan ang mga motorista na dumaan sa mga alternatibong ruta,” the advisory warns.

Bar examinations this year will be held in 14 different locations across the country. In Metro Manila, the testing sites are San Beda University, University of Santo Tomas, San Beda College, University of the Philippines Diliman, University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City, and Manila Adventist College.

Elsewhere in Luzon, exams will be conducted at Saint Louis University, Cagayan State University, and University of Nueva Caeceres. Meanwhile, Visayas bar exam centers are: University of San Jose Recoletos, University of San Carlos, and Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation. Finally, testing sites in Mindanao are Ateneo de Davao University and Xavier University.

