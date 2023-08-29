Quezon City government promises protection to cyclist in viral road rage incident

The local government of Quezon City is willing to provide protection to the cyclist involved in the road rage video that went viral over the weekend, and promises to look into how the Quezon City Police District handled the case.

On August 8, ex-policeman Wilfredo Gonzales pulled a gun on an unamed cyclist after alleged contact between his vehicle and the bicycle. Both were in the bike lane near Welcome Rotonda at the boundary of Quezon City and Manila. The video of the incident went viral only over the long weekend, and by the time Gonzales held a press conference at the Quezon City Police District headquarters on August 27, he had already settled the issue with the cyclist.

The original poster of the video has now taken down the clip as well, but copies are already widespread on social media.

Mayor Joy Belmonte, however, said in an official statement that the Quezon City local government will ensure the cyclist’s protection should he decide to pursue the matter.

“We are appealing to the complainant to come forward so that Willy Gonzalez, whom I consider a menace to society, is held accountable,” Belmonte said. “We want to assure the cyclist that we will extend legal assistance, as well as put him and his family in our protection, so that justice is served. I will not allow this case to be whitewashed. Maaaring natatakot ang biktima na humarap dahil ang nakatapat niya ay taga-gobyerno. Nais nating bigyang-diin na walang puwang ang karahasan sa ating lungsod.”

Possible complaints the local government is looking into include grave threat, slander by deed, reckless imprudence, and physical injuries. Gonzales also violated two city ordinances that prohibit motorists from obstructing bike lanes and walking paths.

Belmonte added that additional bike patrol units will be deployed, and that the QC People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) will investigate the Quezon City Police District—in particular, how the police station that handled the incident allowed it to end in an amicable settlement.

“This culture of impunity is not acceptable in QC and I have a duty and responsibility to maintain peace and order in our city and to send a strong message that acts such as those committed shall not be tolerated and that he must be held accountable,” said Belmonte.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has already suspended Gonzales’ driver’s license for 90 days. He and the registered owner of the vehicle have been issued a Show Cause Order summoning them to the agency’s headquarters on August 31.

