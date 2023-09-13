Bar Exam 2023: Access to Don Manolo Blvd. in Muntinlupa is restricted on exam days

After Manila and Quezon City, Muntinlupa City has now released a traffic advisory for this year’s bar examinations.

To manage security and traffic flow in the vicinity of San Beda College Alabang, the local government has released guidelines on who may access Don Manolo Boulevard and Alabang Hills Village on the exam days. Check out the full advisory below:

Restricted access to Don Manolo Boulevard on September 17, 20 and 24, 2023

Only Alabang Hills Village residents, bar examinees, and other authorized personnel may pass through Don Manolo Boulevard on September 17, 20, and 24. They are required to present proof of identity such as an ID, a residence certificate, or any acceptable document authorizing their entry. Food and other deliveries are allowed inside Alabang Hills Village on the said dates beginning 8am, or after all bar examinees have entered the testing center. Only five identified tricycle drivers are allowed inside Alabang Hills Village on the said dates beginning 8am. These drivers have already been selected by the local TODA and issued a bar ID. Normal operations shall resume after the examination.

You may also refer to the map below for the traffic routing on exam days:

Bar examinations this year will be held in 14 different locations across the country. In Metro Manila, the testing sites are San Beda University, University of Santo Tomas, San Beda College, University of the Philippines Diliman, University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City, and Manila Adventist College.

Elsewhere in Luzon, exams will be conducted at Saint Louis University, Cagayan State University, and University of Nueva Caeceres. Meanwhile, Visayas bar exam centers are: University of San Jose Recoletos, University of San Carlos, and Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation. Finally, testing sites in Mindanao are Ateneo de Davao University and Xavier University.

