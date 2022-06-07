Riders in Benguet are now required to wear reflective vests

Benguet is easily one of the most popular destinations for motorcycle riders. Going up to Baguio City via Kennon Road, for example, is as exciting as it is challenging. It’s no wonder two-wheelers regularly flock to the province to tackle the mountain roads.

Now, if you’re one of these riders and you’re planning to head to Benguet soon, then take note: the provincial government has just signed Provincial Ordinance No. 2022-302 that requires all riders to wear reflective vests at all times. And yes, this new policy covers bicycles, e-bikes, and even tricycles.

The High Visibility Vest Ordinance of the Province of Benguet reads: “All drivers, riders, and back riders of motorcycle, tricycle, e-bike, and bicycle shall wear a high-visibility vest while traveling, whether long or short drives/trips, along the provincial, municipal, and barangay roads within the Province of Benguet and along the national highway within the territorial jurisdiction of the province on a 24-hour duration.”

“In case the drivers, riders, and back riders of a motorcycle, tricycle, e-bike, and bicycle carry with them a backpack, it should have a reflector or a high-visibility material big enough for easy visibility.”

Failure to comply with the new ordinance will have corresponding penalties. Check them out below:

First offense – P500

Second offense – P1,000

Third offense – P1,500 or community service at the concerned barangay for three days

The ordinance is already in effect as of May 23, 2022. To all individuals travelling to or traversing the province, take note.

