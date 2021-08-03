DPWH targets Q3 2021 opening for BGC-Kalayaan viaduct

Have you tried out the newly-opened BGC-Ortigas Bridge yet? If you haven’t, you might want to give it a shot next time you’re heading to either BGC or Pasig City, as the structure can drastically reduce your travel time depending on where you’re coming from.

The bridge is convenient, but the project as a whole isn’t complete yet. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is still working on finishing the viaduct that will connect BGC’s 8th Avenue to the structure—a project it hopes to complete by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

In a statement, the agency shared that it is targetting a third-quarter opening for the BGC-Kalayaan viaduct which will put the BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project’s completion at 100%. Including the four-lane BGC-Ortigas Bridge, the entire project costs P5.72 billion.

Bored piles have already been constructed along 8th Avenue, and contractors are already busy fabricating the retaining wall for the structure’s approach ramp. Look:

Once this last bit is done, authorities can finally free up that bottleneck where the BGC-Ortigas Bridge lands along Kalayaan Avenue. Think the DPWH will be able to meet its self-imposed deadline? Let us know in the comments.

