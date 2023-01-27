HM is bringing back its Nuvali-BGC, Pacita-Market! Market! buses

We have some good news for commuters from south of the metro: HM Transport is now reopening its Laguna-BGC bus routes.

Starting January 30, 2023, bus trips from Nuvali to BGC, Balibago to BGC, and Pacita to Market! Market! will once again be available. You can check out the full schedules below.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross will set you back P1.328-M in PH

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is stepping down

Nuvali-BGC bus schedule:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nuvali to BGC (Monday to Friday)

Departure – 6:30am

BGC to Nuvali (Monday to Friday)

Departure – 5:30pm

Balibago-BGC bus schedule:

Balibago to BGC (Monday to Friday)

First trip – 5:30am

Last trip –4:00pm

BGC to Balibago (Monday to Friday)

First trip – 7:30am

Last trip – 8:30pm

Pacita-Market! Market! bus schedule:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Pacita to Market! Market! (daily via Southwoods and Susana Heights)

First trip – 5:00am

Last trip – 5:00pm

Market! Market! to Pacita (daily via Susana Heights)

First trip – 6:30am

Last trip – 11:30pm