TikTok clip shows how the BGC-Ortigas Bridge isn’t pedestrian-friendly

Pedestrians really have it pretty bad here in Metro Manila. And we’re not just saying this because a foreign diplomat called out the ridiculous Mount Kamuning footbridge—before that happened, a video of a tourist in Metro Manila went viral when she tried walking around the city.

Said tourist was Gabriele Raine Baljak, former beauty queen and winner of Miss Cebu 2016. Her TikTok video—which you can check out here—captioned “Here’s what it’s like to be a tourist walking in Manila” featured her trying to cross the BGC-Ortigas Bridge. Now, you may recall this particular project caught the attention of the public before it opened, as it wasn’t exactly pedestrian-friendly. Baljak’s clip reminded us of that.

After going a bit in circles coming from BGC, Baljak found herself walking on the narrow sidewalk to cross over to Pasig. Frankly, we didn’t even know you could walk there. Baljak even got a view of the “very dirty” Pasig River en route to her destination.

The TikTok video showed just how difficult it is for someone unfamiliar with the area to get around the bridge—and that’s even with the help of Google Maps. Imagine having to walk through that bridge every day. On the bright side, it did end on a high note, as Baljak eventually reached the Greenfield District, where she found what she called “real sidewalks.”

The reactions to the viral clip, of course, were a mixed bag. What about you guys? Tell us what you think in the comments.

