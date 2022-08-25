SWS: Bicycle owners in PH now outnumber car owners 4 to 1

Automobiles make up just a fraction of the country’s overall transportation landscape. Just how big is the car’s piece of the pie around here? Pretty small, as recent surveys by the Philippine Social Weather Station (SWS) show.

A recent SWS study on local bike ownership found that bicycle owners outnumber car owners four to one in the Philippines. This statistic is as of April 2022 and is based on a total of nine national surveys.

Within Metro Manila, there are four bicycle owners for every single car owner. The gap narrows, however, as you move outside of the National Capital Region (NCR), where it’ll take you a good while cycling to get to places.

In Balance Luzon (areas in Luzon outside the NCR), the ratio of bike to car owners sits at 4:1. Meanwhile, the ratio sits at 2:1 and 3:1 in Visayas and Mindanao, respectively.

The SWS also shared that one out of every four Filipino households now owns a bicycle—that is one out of every three in the NCR and Balance Luzon, and one out of every 10 households in Visayas and Mindanao. Out of these households, however, only 10% of members are cyclists.

What are Pinoys using their bicycles for? One in five households with bicycles said they ride to perform essential activities like getting to work and buying groceries. About one in five also said they use their bicycle for recreational activities like exercise and sightseeing.

And another sign that COVID-19 has changed the way people get around? The SWS said that 43% of cycling households said they cycle more frequently now than before the pandemic, 35% of households said they cycle the same amount as before, and only 21% said they cycle less frequently.

These figures should be eye-opening stuff for a lot of motorists. You can check out the SWS presentation in full here. Do you own a bicycle, too?

