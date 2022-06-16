Report: Seized Ferrari, Lamborghini sold for P20.83-M at BOC auction

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) wasn’t able to sell all of the seized luxury cars that it put up for bidding back in December, which is why the agency had to auction them off to the public for another round this week.

This time around, though, two supercars were finally sold: the Ferrari F430 Scuderia in the photo above, and a ‘2006 Lamborghini.’ In a report by Inquirer, the BOC was said to have sold the two supercars for a total of P20.83 million.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A fuel station in the US accidentally sold gasoline at less than P10/L

All-new Ford Ranger now open for reservation in PH, starts at P1,198,000

According to the BOC’s Notice of Public Auction, the Lambo has a floor price of P10,376,554. The Ferrari, meanwhile, has a P10,451,317.84 listed floor price. Recall that the first time the latter was auctioned off, it was listed at P23,225,124.

Continue reading below ↓

The BOC has yet to issue an official statement about this, but reports did say that the 2001 Porsche Boxster and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E220 that were also included in the auction failed to garner a bid for the fifth straight outing. The Porsche’s floor price has already been cut from P1,797,946 to just P809,082.97, while the Benz from P1,491,559 to just P783,049.46.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.