‘Diyan lang ako’ won’t save you from a ticket and fine if you commit a traffic violation

It doesn’t matter whether you’re heading over to the local grocery or going out of town—as far as the law is concerned, they’re the same thing.

In a Facebook post, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija stressed that how far (or near) your destination is will not be a factor if you’re caught violating traffic laws.

In particular, Nebrija shared experiences where riders tried to weasel their way out of a fine using “diyan lang ako” as an excuse. The official jokingly labeled these offenders as members of the notorious DiLag. That’s short for the “Diyan lang ako gang.”

In one instance, the motorist who used the excuse was apprehended for failing to wear a proper motorcycle helmet. In another, the rider was caught without his license, and while carrying expired registration papers. Yikes.

“Ito yung mga kapag naapprehend ang laging dahilan eh ‘diyan lang ako!’ Kakadiyan mo diyan maraming nadidisgrasya,” Nebrija stressed.

To be honest, if diyan ka lang naan talaga, you might be better off just walking to your destination—at least if you’ve already made a habit out of disregarding traffic laws. Agree?

‘Diyan lang ako’ is not a valid excuse

