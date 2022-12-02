DPWH: Portions of C5-Ortigas and C5-Pasig Boulevard flyovers closed until December 30

Planning to drive by the C5-Ortigas or C5-Pasig Boulevard flyover tonight? You might notice a slight buildup of traffic in and around the area.

This is because the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has closed portions of the bridges’ southbound side to make way for rehabilitation works.

In a statement, the DPWH said that these closures are necessary to repair damage observed in structures’ expansion joints and to prevent accidents. A total of P12.9 million and P18.7 million have been allocated for the rehab the C5-Ortigas and C5-Pasig Boulevard flyovers’ expansion joints, respectively.

The closures will last from 10pm to 5am every day until December 30. The DPWH says that, in the meantime, motorists who regularly pass the area should consider using alternate routes.

Just in time for the worst of the 2022 Christmas traffic rush. Do you pass these flyovers often? Let us know what alternate routes you plan to take in the comments section.

C5-Ortigas and C5-Pasig Boulevard flyover closure

