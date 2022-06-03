A portion of C5 Service Road will be closed off to motorists this weekend

In case you didn’t know, June 3 is known as World Bicycle Day. A few cities here in Metro Manila are marking the occasion, one of them being Taguig.

This weekend, Taguig City is celebrating World Bicycle Day with the launch of its Safe Street Program. This will see the temporary closure of a portion of C5 Service Road near Bayani Road for select hours this weekend. The closed-off roads will be converted into open spaces for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

The temporary road closure is scheduled for 8am to 5pm on June 3 and 4, and 7am to 6pm on June 5. On Sunday, there will be bike lessons, advocacy talks, games, and raffles available. There will also be bike shops and food stalls for event-goers this weekend.

Interested? You can check out more details through Taguig City’s official Facebook post below:

C5 traffic advisory:

