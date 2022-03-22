Turkey is now home to the world’s longest suspension bridge

If you ask us, motoring megastructures are never just about making getting from point A to B faster. The sheer scale of these projects will take your breath away as well.

Some of the most jaw-dropping accomplishments in motoring infrastructure include the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Laerdal Tunnel in Norway. Now, add Turkey’s Çanakkale Bridge to that esteemed list, too.

The newly opened megastructure has surpassed Japan’s Akashi Kaikyo Bridge to become the longest suspension bridge on the planet. It has a central section that spans over 2km in length (exactly 2,023m), features two towers that are 318m in height, and passes over the straits of Bosporus and Dardanelles.

Essentially, the structure now connects Asia to Europe. Let that sink in.

The world’s longest suspension bridge

Construction of the bridge began in 2017, and some tough challenges needed to be overcome to make the megastructure a reality. These included high winds, passing container ships, and even seismic activity.

Now that the route is open, it will serve as many as 45,000 vehicles per day and as a route towards the Black Sea, helping stimulate economic development and tourism. Its postcard-worthy design and the picturesque scenery surrounding it are major bonuses as well.

Man, driving over this thing must be quite an experience. What’s the most impressive piece of infrastructure you’ve ever driven a car on? Let us know in the comments.

