Ayala Avenue goes car-free all Sunday mornings of September

Looking for a car-free haven for those easy Sunday mornings? The usually bustling city of Makati is where you’ll want to be in September.

Ayala Avenue will be going car-free every on September 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 6am to 10am. That’s all Sunday mornings next month. There will also be a grand launch of this initiative on September 3.

The full 2.3km stretch of Ayala Avenue will be open to those wanting to go for a stroll or a run, a bike ride, and even a roller-skating session. The event is pet-friendly, too, so bring your pets along. And come 10am, you can head over to Paseo de Roxas, which is also a car-free zone and hosts a Makati Street Meet every weekend from 10am to 10pm.

For updates on car-free Sunday activities on Ayala Avenue, follow the Facebook page of Make It Makati.

Are there other strees in Metro Manila that you’d also like to go car-free on weekends?

Car-free Sunday mornings on Ayala Avenue throughout September:

