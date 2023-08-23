Sharing of ‘underutilized’ EDSA bike lane by cyclists, motorcyclists being studied by MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is studying the possibility of making the “underutilized” EDSA bike lane a shared lane for bicycles and motorcycles. This comes two days after it issued an advisory reiterating that bike lanes are for the exclusive use of cyclists, and motorcycle riders caught using it will be issued a P1,000 fine.

“The EDSA bicycle lane is underutilized. Hence, the MMDA conducted a preliminary study which will end within the week,” said Romando Artes, acting chairman of the MMDA, during a press briefing on August 22. “We will have a stakeholders’ meeting on August 29 which will be attended by a group of cyclists and motorcycle riders.”

Around 165,000 motorcycles pass through EDSA daily as of July 17, according to the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center. Artes said more motorcyclists have been using the bike lanes since no-contact apprehension was suspended a year ago. “Additionally, we have been receiving complaints from the bicycle groups stating that they could not use the dedicated lane for them.”

Until a decision is reached, the bike lane shall remain exclusive to cyclists, and violators will be given a P1,000 fine.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to expand protected bike lanes from 564km in 2023 to 2,400km by 2028. Bike lanes in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Davao combined make up the current 564km network. Ultimately, any decision made as to the utilization of the EDSA bike lane shall be made by the DOTr.

“We will consult our stakeholders before we finalize and make recommendations to the Department of Transportation,” Artes said. “The DOTr has the final say on the matter because the bike lane is their project,” Artes said.

The MMDA is also looking into the creation of an elevated bike lane and walkway on EDSA from Guadalupe to Cubao, but no further details have been disclosed. This has been discussed by the agency before. In December 2020, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also approved a $123 billion loan for the construction of the EDSA Greenways Project, which comprises 5km of elevated walkways linking the Balintawak, Cubao, Guadalupe, and Taft stations.

