Be warned: P1,000 penalty awaits motorcycle riders using EDSA bike lanes

“Ang bicycle lane ay inilaan para sa mga cyclists o nagbi-bisikleta, hindi para sa mga motorcycle riders.”

Thus begins the advisory of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). But because so many motorcycle riders still go into the bike lane, effective August 21, 2023, the agency is imposing a P1,000 penalty on these violators for “disregarding traffic sign.”

“Base sa monitoring ng MMDA sa EDSA, napakaraming motorcycle riders ang dumaraan sa bicycle lane,” writes the MMDA, backing up its statement with more than a dozen photos of motorcyclists invading the bicycle lanes. “Dahil dito, hindi magamit ng mga nagbibisikleta ang lane na inilaan para sa kanila.”

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

“Ang bike lane ay hindi fast lane para sa mga motorcycles,” is the agency’s final reminder.

The advisory does not say whether or not the P1,000 fine also applies to four-wheeled vehicles that occupy bike lanes when they’re not preparing to make a right turn or about to enter/exit an establishment.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to expand protected bike lanes in the country from 564km to 2,400km by 2028. It is part of the agency’s priority programs, and is in accordance with the National Transport Policy (NTP) and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

MMDA to issue P1,000 fine on motorcyclists using EDSA bike lanes:

